Green Bay organizations sign on to ‘Racism as a Public Health Crisis in Wisconsin’ declaration

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Common Council unanimously passed a request to sign on to the Wisconsin Public Health Association’s ‘Racism as a Public Health Crisis in Wisconsin’ declaration.

A press conference to make the announcement was held Wednesday in front of Green Bay’s City Hall.

Organizations such as Wello were there to support the signging.

“So why does the declaration matter? It matters because you cannot address something you don’t name,” Natalie Bombshead, Wello’s executive director, says. “Collectively signing onto this declaration is a measure of progress.”

The City of Green Bay joins the City of Appleton, City of Madison, and Milwaukee County as the only municipalities to sign on. 

