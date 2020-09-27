UPDATE: Area of Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay now open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The area of Leo Frigo Bridge located on I-43 in Green Bay is now open to vehicular traffic.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the lanes are now open after closing at around 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, due to police working on crashes in both lanes.

No more information regarding the incident is known at this time.

