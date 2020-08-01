GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Update: I-43 SB from Webster Avenue to University Avenue in Green Bay opens for traffic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SATURDAY 8/1/2020 10:30 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police say I-43 SB from Webster Avenue to University Avenue has been cleared and is open again for traffic.

Original Story: Green Bay P.D. ask residents to avoid I-43 SB from Webster Ave. to University Ave due to accident

SATURDAY 8/1/2020 10:20 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is advising residents to avoid the area of I-43 southbound from Webster Avenue to University Avenue.

Officials say I-43 is temporarily shut down between the on-ramp southbound from Webster Avenue to University Avenue due to a single-vehicle accident.

Police say there are no injuries and traffic is expected to be shut down for about 20 to 30 minutes until the roadway can be cleared.

Police and fire crews are said to be currently working to clear the scene and are asking residents to avoid the area.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah