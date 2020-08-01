Update: I-43 SB from Webster Avenue to University Avenue in Green Bay opens for traffic

SATURDAY 8/1/2020 10:30 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police say I-43 SB from Webster Avenue to University Avenue has been cleared and is open again for traffic.

Original Story: Green Bay P.D. ask residents to avoid I-43 SB from Webster Ave. to University Ave due to accident

SATURDAY 8/1/2020 10:20 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is advising residents to avoid the area of I-43 southbound from Webster Avenue to University Avenue.

Officials say I-43 is temporarily shut down between the on-ramp southbound from Webster Avenue to University Avenue due to a single-vehicle accident.

Police say there are no injuries and traffic is expected to be shut down for about 20 to 30 minutes until the roadway can be cleared.

Police and fire crews are said to be currently working to clear the scene and are asking residents to avoid the area.

