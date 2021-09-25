Green Bay P.D.: Crash causes power outage, avoid N. Henry St., between Basten St. and University Ave.

SATURDAY 9/25/2021 10:05 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay residents are being asked to avoid N. Henry Street, between Basten Street and University Avenue after a crash caused some damage to a utility pole in the area resulting in a power outage.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, N. Henry Street will be closed throughout Saturday morning and into the early afternoon while WPS repairs or replaces a utility pole that had been damaged during an early morning crash.

As of 10:18 a.m., the WPS outage map was reporting that 1,427 customers are being affected by the damaged utility pole. Crews estimate power will be restored at 11:45 a.m.

As of 12:46 p.m., crews have restored power to a majority of the customers.

In the meantime, residents heading in that direction are asked to find an alternative route. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.