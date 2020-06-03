Green Bay P.D. gives update on Tuesday’s city protests

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department gave an update on June 2 regarding the protests currently happening in the city.

Police say they are monitoring Tuesday’s peaceful protests and all those participating have been peaceful as they continue their march.

Officers note they are ensuring the safety of all residents, providing water to those participating, and providing traffic control.

The department says, “One thing we are ensuring, is that the attendees be respectful of the Police Memorial in front of the department. This memorial stands for all the officers that paid the ultimate sacrifice before us. We will never forget them as we honor them while serving this great community.”

According to police, at tonights protest, an individual put mulch on the memorial so he could stand on top of it and not slip off.

As soon as this person started this, officers report having immediately asked him to get down and he complied.

Officials say officers, supervisors, and a person attending the event quickly cleaned the memorial to ensure the fallen officers are respected, honored, and most importantly not forgotten.

The department notes that current and retired Green Bay police officers and all officers nationwide take great pride in police memorials and that “the department will always support citizens in their right to assemble, we just ask that they do so peacefully and respectfully.”