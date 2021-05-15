GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay P.D. investigate armed carjacking incident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SATURDAY 5/15/2021 3:40 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating an armed carjacking incident that took place on Saturday afternoon.

According to Green Bay Lieutenant, Brad Strouf, at around noon, officials responded to the 900 block of Main Street for an armed carjacking incident.

Lieutenant Strouf tells Local 5 that police are still searching for the suspect who is said to have brandished a handgun and took off with an unidentified person’s car. Lieutenant Strouf confirmed that no shots were fired and no one was reported injured during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and no further details have been released. Local 5 will follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

