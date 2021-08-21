GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay P.D. investigate shooting on city’s west side, suspect described as ‘shirtless man’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting incident on the city’s west side.

According to the Department, at around 9:18 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Perkins Avenue for a report of a man firing a handgun. Witnesses told police that a man had fired at least one shot from outside of an apartment building. Authorities add other men were seen running from that same location.

After searching the area, officers report they didn’t find any victims and the suspect was no longer at the scene. Police believe the suspect may have fled from the area prior to their arrival. 

The only description available of the suspect was that he was described as ‘a shirtless man.’ The area has been cleared by officers who say that it is now safe.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information related to this case are encouraged to call Green Bay Police, 920-448-3208.  Please reference 21-246275.  Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

