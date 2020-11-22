Green Bay P.D. investigate string of car thefts in the area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a string of recent car thefts in the Green Bay area.

On Sunday morning, police say they received a report of a theft from a vehicle near Perkins Park which was followed by another report of a vehicle theft a short time later.

Officials believe the thefts occurred between the hours of 10 p.m. on Saturday night, and 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police also note that on Saturday morning they received multiple reports of thefts from vehicles in the area west of King Elementary School and He-Nis-Ra Park.

Residents who have any information about these incidents are encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3208.

Police are also encouraging any residents who believe they may have been a victim of theft or property damage, to contact the non-emergency number at (920) 391-7450.