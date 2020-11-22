GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a string of recent car thefts in the Green Bay area.
On Sunday morning, police say they received a report of a theft from a vehicle near Perkins Park which was followed by another report of a vehicle theft a short time later.
Officials believe the thefts occurred between the hours of 10 p.m. on Saturday night, and 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police also note that on Saturday morning they received multiple reports of thefts from vehicles in the area west of King Elementary School and He-Nis-Ra Park.
Residents who have any information about these incidents are encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3208.
Police are also encouraging any residents who believe they may have been a victim of theft or property damage, to contact the non-emergency number at (920) 391-7450.
Latest Stories
- Green Bay kitchen fire results in $50,000 worth of damages
- Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Virtual ‘Sure Thing,’ ‘Identity Theft’ pack different punches
- 21-year-old bicyclist dead after being struck by train in De Pere
- Green Bay P.D. investigate string of car thefts in the area
- Sunday Mass with Bishop Ricken 11/22/2020