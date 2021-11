SUNDAY 11/28/2021 8:15 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating multiple reports of shots being fired on the city’s eastside.

According to the department, they are investigating the areas of Main Street and Baird Street along with Main Street and Morrow Street in relation to the reports.

Authorities shared with Local 5 that while details are limited at this time, more information surrounding this investigation is expected to be released soon.