Green Bay P.D. releases department-involved crash statistics

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police Department has released its 2020 New Year’s initiative to improve their own traffic safety.

This initiative, “SLOW DOWN! GREEN BAY!,” follows the release of internal statistics shared by the department reflecting the on-duty traffic crashes involving officers and civilian employees.

Crash total breakdowns since 2015:

2015 – 44 crashes

2016 – 40 crashes

2017 – 49 crashes

2018 – 29 crashes

2019 – 25 crashes

Although the data reflects a 43% decrease in annual crashes between 2015 and 2019, Green Bay Police still believe, “We still have work to do, but we are on the right track! Let’s all do our part to make Green Bay a safer place to live, work and visit!”