Green Bay P.D. respond to shooting incident, 1 person injured

SATURDAY 8/7/2021 7:10 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting incident in Green Bay on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, at around 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near the 100 block of Oakland Avenue. Upon arrival, police found one person who had been injured by a gun and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 7 p.m., officers say they are still at the scene of the crime. No further information is available at this time. Local 5 will update this story as it progresses.

