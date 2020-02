GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for help in finding, 24-year-old Jeffrey Maldonado.

Officials say Maldonado was last seen getting into an Uber heading to downtown Green Bay.

Deputies describe Maldonado as a 5’7″ Hispanic man weighing around 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Green Bay Police report Maldonado is not in trouble with the police.

If you have any information about this case contact the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3208.