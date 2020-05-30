Live Now
NASA making second attempt at historic launch of crewed SpaceX mission
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: Missing 22-year-old man from Green Bay found

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SATURDAY 5/30/2020 9:40 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has canceled the search for the 22-year-old Green Bay man that had gone missing on Friday afternoon.

At around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Green Bay Police Department reported that Ian had been found.

No other information is known at this time. Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

Original Story: Green Bay P.D. searches for missing man with mental health disabilities

SATURDAY 5/30/2020 8:43 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a resident with cognitive and mental health disabilities that has gone missing.

On Saturday morning, police identified the missing man to be a 22-year-old white man from Green Bay named Ian.

According to authorities, Ian was last seen around 4:30 p.m., on Friday at the block of North Chestnut Avenue near Green Bay’s west side.

Officials say Ian has brown hair and a full beard. Ian was last seen wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt, grey pants, black socks, and sandals.

If you see Ian or have any information on his whereabouts call 911 or the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"