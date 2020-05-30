UPDATE: Missing 22-year-old man from Green Bay found

SATURDAY 5/30/2020 9:40 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has canceled the search for the 22-year-old Green Bay man that had gone missing on Friday afternoon.

At around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Green Bay Police Department reported that Ian had been found.

No other information is known at this time. Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

Original Story: Green Bay P.D. searches for missing man with mental health disabilities

SATURDAY 5/30/2020 8:43 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a resident with cognitive and mental health disabilities that has gone missing.

On Saturday morning, police identified the missing man to be a 22-year-old white man from Green Bay named Ian.

According to authorities, Ian was last seen around 4:30 p.m., on Friday at the block of North Chestnut Avenue near Green Bay’s west side.

Officials say Ian has brown hair and a full beard. Ian was last seen wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt, grey pants, black socks, and sandals.

If you see Ian or have any information on his whereabouts call 911 or the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200.