GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Anticipation is building for the Packers’ 2023 season, especially with a new quarterback under center but will that excitement translate to ticket sales?

As the Packers prepare for kickoff, Mark Anderson looks forward to watching the action live. “I plan on going to at least one game. I am a Brown County citizen, and I entered the lottery and I have tickets for the Tampa Bay game,” said Anderson.

The Green Bay Packers say season tickets are sold out, but resale tickets are still available. According to Ticket King, the price of Packers tickets has dropped by 15% compared to this time last year. Manager Travis Loftos suggests purchasing tickets early.

“Tickets are down a little bit, prices are down so it’s good for the buyer at this point, if the team rolls off and wins a couple of games or does really well obviously the prices will start to go back up again,” explained Loftos.

The Packers will play their first home game on September 24 against the New Orleans Saints. Anderson expects a lot of love to be shown during the regular season.

“I don’t think that is long-lasting, I think after the season starts and people get into the vibe of the football season that that will not really be a factor on sales,” stated Anderson.

For more information on ticket prices, click here. The prices of tickets for the Packers’ first game range from $275 to $777.