Green Bay Packers & American Red-Cross hosting two-day blood drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- In an effort to tackle the blood shortage issue sweeping the country, the Green Bay Packers and American Red Cross are teaming up.

The two organizations are holding the two-day “Green Bay Packers Give Back Community Blood Drive” on Monday, November 8, and Tuesday, November 9.

The event is being held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village at Lambeau Field, right next to the Oneida Nation gate. Organizers recommend scheduling an appointment ahead of time, but walk-ins will be accepted as space and time allow.

The event ran from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the 8th and will continue on the 9th of November running throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free parking will be offered at lots two and three off Lombardi Avenue.

The current goal of the event is to receive 375 lifesaving donations. The Red Cross is currently facing a nationwide blood shortage. Officials explain that blood donor turnouts have reached the lowest recorded numbers of the past few years. They believe due to the pandemic caused delays from people wanting to donate.

All donors who participate will have the chance to enter a raffle that could lead you to win some awesome prizes courtesy of the Packers. Donors will also be invited to join in the “Holiday and Heroes” program; holiday cards will be created focused on thanking veterans and active servicemen and women.