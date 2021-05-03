Green Bay Packers and Red Cross hosts blood drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The American Red Cross is partnering with the Green Bay Packers to hosts, Give Back Community Blood Drive.

Every two seconds in the united states blood is needed to respond to patient emergencies. Locally, the Red Cross says they need community support now more than ever.

In celebration of mother’s day, all mothers who donate will receive a single flower from Flowerama. This event will highlight local mother’s and the need many of them in the community have.

This event will got underway this morning and will lasts 6 p.m. The event will continue until tomorrow, May 4 from 8 a.m. To 3 p.m. at Lambeau field in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village. Anyone who wants to donate is being asked to sign up online for an appointment, walk-ins will also be taken.

