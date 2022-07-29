GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Green Bay Packers announced Friday the schedule for next week’s practices that are open to the public.

The public practices of the training camp on Aug. 1, 2, and 4 will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The opening week of training camp has been well attended. This is the first time fans have seen practice in full without Covid-19-related restrictions.

If you’ve never been to the open practice before, regulars told Local 5 News that people will line up outside Ray Nitschke field as early as 5:30 a.m.

Many times folks will place a chair to mark their spot in line, check out the players riding kids’ bicycles to the field, closer to Lambeau, and then return to the line at Nitschke field as the time to open the gates gets closer.

They have to take those chairs back to their cars since chairs are not allowed inside the practice field.

Family Night will take place on Friday, Aug. 5, at Lambeau Field.

The format will be a full practice.

The Packers say it will be a family-focused event with a game-like atmosphere.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Field warmups are at 7 p.m.

Practice starts at 7:30 p.m.

Ahead of Packers Family Night, Titletown and the Greater Green Bay YMCA will kick off the evening with the free Titletown Family Fest from 3 to 7 p.m.