Green Bay Packers announce price increase for 2020 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have announced plans to increase stadium bowl tickets for the 2020 regular season.

Regular-season tickets will increase between $1 and $7 per game, depending on location. Preseason tickets prices, which are roughly half of regular-season prices, will increase between $1 and $6 per game.

The price increase for Packers tickets depends on the location of the seats:

End zone seats – $58 for preseason, $118 for regular season (in 2019, prices were $56 and $111, respectively

South end zone, 700 Level – $61 for preseason, $121 for regular season (in 2019, prices were $60 for preseason, $120 for regular season

South end zone, 600 Level – $64 for preseason, $129 for regular season (in 2019, prices were $63 for preseason, $128 for regular season

End zone to the 20‐yard line – $69 for preseason, $134 for regular season (in 2019, prices were $63 for preseason, $128 for regular season

Between the 20-yard lines – $74 for preseason, $149 for regular season (in 2019, prices were $72 for preseason, $142 for regular season

“This price increase continues our policy of keeping our prices just below the average ticket price in the NFL. We feel this continues to provide you an excellent value for the gameday experience at Lambeua field, while also supporting our partner NFL teams through shared revenue,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

Invoices are being sent to Packers season ticket holders, which include a brochure outlining the new pricing and previews to next season’s home opponents.