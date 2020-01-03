Green Bay Packers are back in the NFL playoffs and a home game means money for many businesses

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) The Packers are in the playoffs and next Sunday they’ll host a divisional game at Lambeau Field – opponent yet known. And this return to the playoffs – in a game played at home – pays huge dividends to the area economy.

When the Packers secured their place in the NFL postseason with a first round bye and a home game at Lambeau, business owners in the Stadium District got busy.

“Hello, thank you for calling the Hilton Garden Inn in Green Bay,” said a hotel employee taking room reservations.

Preparing for a home playoff game and the huge impact it will have on their bottom line.

“It’s bringing in a lot more revenue into the community and into our hotel,” said Director of Sales Ann Wilson. “It’s going to be busy and we’re excited.”

It’s been three years since the Packers hosted a playoff game at Lambeau Field and all throughout the Stadium District there is a growing buzz.

“Economic impact for a football game is between $14 million and $15 million for our community and that’s big for a community of our size,” said Brenda Krainik from the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau.

This season the Packers have played 10 games at Lambeau, meaning $150 million so far in economic impact. Add in the playoff game and it jumps another $15 million.

“To have the Packers be in the playoffs is just a huge event for all of us to be partaking in,” said Stadium View owner Amanda Watson.

Watson says her staff is prepared and when fans of the Packers and their gameday opponents visit, they’ll be ready for anything.

“Everyone has been dreaming of this. I mean it has been a few years, so it makes a huge impact on our business and the whole Stadium District,” said Watson.

“My fingers are crossed for a great January, go Pack go,” Wilson said.

“We’ll be ready, we’ll be set for our playoff game and welcome all the guests to Green Bay,” Krainik said.

If the 49ers lose and the Packers win next weekend, the Packers will host a second game – for the NFC Championship.