Green Bay Packers “Back to Football” events to kickoff Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Green Bay Packers and Bellin Health are teaming up once again for a series of Back to Football events as a start to the 2021 Training Camp.

While our favorite team’s Training Camp schedule is still being ironed out, fans should mark their calendars for the 12th annual 5K Run/Walk at Lambeau Field on Saturday, July 24, at 8 a.m.

The timed run highlights a neighborhood route that will ultimately lead participants to Lambeau Field and around the famed gridiron with a very special finish line at the Packers’ “G” painted on turf in the parking lot.

All participants will receive a Packers 5K Run shirt, bib number, and timer. The first 2,500 registered runners also receive a logoed bag. Photos will be taken on the course and available on the 5K Run website.

Registration is $30 for adults and $20 for children, it is now available online and early registration is encouraged. After July 12, fees increase to $35 and $25, respectively.

The Packers are partnering with local charities to raise money through the event. A portion of funds will benefit the Volunteer Center of Green Bay, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Preble High School Music/Athletics.

The Back to Football will also include the Packers 1K Run, presented by Polaris. Kids 10-years-old and younger can run a Lambeau lap Friday, July 23, at 6 p.m. Registration is $10 all participants will receive a Packers 1K Run shirt. The first 1,000 registered runners will also receive a logoed bag. Registration is available online at the Packers’ website.

The Green Bay Packers Training Camp will begin the last week of July with dates and times to be announced soon. The team will have 100% capacity inside Lambeau Field for the regular season.