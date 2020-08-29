Green Bay Packers bike to practice in honor of DreamDrive tradition

Green Bay Packers’ Demetri Goodson catches a ball during a practice session at their NFL minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packer rookies saddled up on Saturday and rode to practice in honor of their longtime DreamDrive tradition.

A tradition that started in 2014 in partnership with American Family Insurance, Green Bay Packer rookies biked to practice from Lambeau Field over to Ray Nitschke Field on brand new Schwinn bicycles.

Rookies then autographed these bikes with plans of donating eight of the bikes to local charities to be used as auction items.

Packers add fans will also have a chance to win two of the autographed bikes, one adult and one kid bike, during a fan sweepstakes that will be from September 10 through the 24.

