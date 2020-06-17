Green Bay Packers declare Juneteenth an annual day of observance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will be closing its offices and businesses on Friday in observance of Juneteenth.

The Packers said on Tuesday that it will be making Juneteenth an annual day of observance for its organization.

“The Packers will be observing Juneteenth and taking the opportunity to reflect on our own roles and opportunities to further our awareness of racial injustices and inequities and what we can do to affect positive change in our communities,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

The Green Bay Packers are one of many businesses to have imposed this day of observance in recent weeks. Target stores announced on Tuesday that they will also honor Juneteenth as an official company holiday.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5