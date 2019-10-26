Green Bay Packers employees volunteer with Howe Elementary, Wisconsin CASA

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As part of the Green Bay Packers’ Give Back Day and the NFL Huddle for 100, Packers employees are giving back to the community.

During two days of volunteering, employees were at Howe Elementary lining the hallways with positive messages and helping Wisconsin CASA pack suitcases for kids.

But for the Packers, giving back to the community is second nature.

“Community outreach is about the community but as we look at it, it’s that family aspect. So we are working side by side with the community with various venues throughout the year but it is that family atmosphere that makes the Packers unique,” says Amanda Wery of the Packers.

NFL organizations throughout the league are doing their part by inspiring 1 million people to volunteer 100 minutes of their time.