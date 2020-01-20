Green Bay Packers fans proud of their team after losing in NFC Championship

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Packers fans have had some time now to soak in the team’s loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship game. But as Kris Schuller reports, while all are disappointed, many are sure the team will be back soon.

The day after the Packers loss in the NFC Championship, fans like Isobel O’ Rourke were back out at Lambeau Field, counting down the days until the start of training camp.

“I think it looks bright, we know where we need to be, what we have to do for next year. So it’s going to be great,” said O’Rourke.

While the final score of Sunday’s game meant the Packers were eliminated in the race to the Super Bowl, Monday fans had nothing but praise for the team that finished the regular season with a record of 13 and 3.

“A little disappointed, but they made it this far. I think they did a great job,” said Roger Hartwig.

“We weren’t expected to go this far so they did very well. They got beat by a better team,” said another fan .

“I thought overall the season was fantastic, I’m really proud of them,” said Barbara Alloy.

A team, lead by Head Coach Matt LeFleur, who set a franchise record for wins in a first season.

“It was a good season. You have to look at the improvements from last year to this year. Rookie head coach doing what no rookie head coach has ever done,” said fan Eric Seyler.

Business owners in the Stadium District are thankful for the team’s playoff run which included a home game at Lambeau, during a typically very slow time of year.

“That playoff game was huge to start the fiscal year,” said the manager of the Jersey Store, Mike Walters.

That game against the Seahawks extended the season, bringing millions of dollars to the local economy.

“January is usually a very slow month. People coming in the door are usually returning things or exchanging things and in this case there were just so many sales for the first three weeks of January,” Walters said.

And based on this season’s performance – many in Green and Gold Nation feel the team will be back in the playoffs next year.