Green Bay Packers grant $250,000 to 5 social justice nonprofits in Wisconsin

An end racism logo is painted on the field at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced that the organization is donating five social justice grants of $50,000 each to nonprofit organizations in Kenosha, Madison, and Milwaukee.

These grants are part of the team’s ongoing pledge to support social justice and racial equality in Wisconsin communities, “Our players and the Packers organization remain committed to doing our part to address the pervasive issues of racial inequality and social injustice in our communities,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

The five grant recipients include Building Our Future and The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, which are both located in Kenosha; 100 Black Men of Madison Inc., and Urban League of Greater Madison Inc., located in Madison; and Leaders Igniting Transformation stationed in Milwaukee.

The donations, which total $250,000, add to the two $150,000 social justice grants the team awarded earlier this year to Milwaukee organizations Sherman Phoenix and Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, as well as the personal $250,000 donations from Mark and Laurie Murphy to several Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee groups.

Murphy shared, “We are proud to contribute to these nonprofit organizations who are working every day to create and enhance access to education and economic opportunities and develop communities where children, adults, and families can grow and thrive.”

