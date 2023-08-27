GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers recognized the American Red Cross as the nonprofit honoree for the Packers “Give Back Game” American Red Cross CEO Jill Orton says volunteers play a large role in their organization.

“90% of our workforce are volunteers and so today is a great day to be able to thank them for their generosity and work,” stated Orton.

Orton says she takes pride in giving back and encourages more to volunteer.

“Well, I will say myself I started as a volunteer many years ago and there’s nothing better than to give back to your community just as the packers are giving back to their community and the Red Cross daily,” explained Orton.

The Green Bay Packers along with the American Red Cross will host a blood drive in Titletown on Monday, August 28th