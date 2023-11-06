GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are honoring Veterans, program specialist Eric Estel says the mobile vet center provides mental health resources for those who’ve served.



“A lot of times the veteran does not want to talk about it. And that creates suicidal thoughts, and they are alone, and it can be hard on the veterans and their families,” stated Estel.



Estel says shining a light on the vet center will allow more veterans to receive their services.



“It’s good to get this program out there to allow them to be able to come out and seek help guidance and counseling, and we’re always there for them,” explained Estel.



The Green Bay Vet Center is located at 1600 South Ashland Avenue.