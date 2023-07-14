GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers played host to the NFL’s 11-On Initiative on Friday at the Don Hutson Center for high school athletes to compete in a tournament.

The event brought together eight Wisconsin high school football teams to compete in a 7 on 7 tournament which also included some lineman challenges and other activities.

The day ended in a unique way, however, with a tug-of-war competition. The Packers put on the event to provide professional-level development to around 300 high school athletes.

“It’s a whole team event. So summers are typically ruled by your 7 on 7 competitions, where as this event incorporates the linemen into it for a total team event,” said Ryan Fencl, the Green Bay Packers Football Outreach Manager. “We also, at lunch today, had Nick Barnett who spoke with the players about character development and how to be better members of the community.”

This is the fourth year that the Packers have hosted this 11-On Initiative.