GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers hosted their annual “Spooktacular” event.

Jennifer Zernzach says attending the event allows families to spend quality time together before Halloween.



“We’re just excited to celebrate Halloween and anything we can do at Lambeau Field we’re always game to come check it out we love being at Lambeau,” stated Zernzach.





The Packers have hosted spooktacular for more than 20 years community outreach manager Amanda Wery says serving the community is a top priority for the Packers.



“We are a community-owned team, the only one in the NFL and for us we want to recognize that community and be able to give back to them, so to provide a safe environment for kids and families to come out and enjoy some Halloween festivities is just a wonderful way for us to give back,” said Wery.



Zernzach says her family plans to attend spooktacular again in the future.



“It’s a great community event it’s fun just to be at Lambeau a lot of the hype and excitement and it looks like there’s a lot of really fun activities to celebrate Halloween,” explained Zernzach.



Spooktacular is a series of community events held each year as a part of the Green Bay Packers give-back initiative.