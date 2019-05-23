Green Bay Packers hosting job fair for gameday employees

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Green Bay Packers are looking to hire gameday employees for the 2019 season at their job fair.

The walk-in job fair will be held in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on Thursday, May 23 from 3-7 p.m.

Positions at Lambeau Field are open in guest services and security for Packers home games and events, including the Paul McCartney concert in June. Applicants must be at least 16 years old. Qualifications include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, ability to stay focused on responsibilities and the ability to stand throughout the entire shift.

Those who are unable to attend can pick up applications from the Guest Services desk inside the Lambeau Field Atrium. Interested applicants can also apply online with this link.