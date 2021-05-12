Green Bay Packers host job fair

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Green Bay Packers are preparing for the upcoming football soon. The organization is looking forward to a season with fans in the stands.

The Packers are hoping to hire those in the community to help out with guest services and security during the season. They will be hosting a walk-in job fair at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village. The job fair will be held 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions and security positions. The organization will need employees to work on family night, home games, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

On-site interviews will be conducted during the job fair. Applicants attending the event will be required to wear masks. If you are unable to attend today’s event you can, apply online.