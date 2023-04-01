GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Teenage girls from across the state of Wisconsin are proving that not only boys can throw hail marries. Teens participating in the Green Bay Packers Flag Football Open say they’re excited to show the state their skills.

“I got inspired to play flag football because it encourages me to step out of my comfort zone and play football with my teammates and a bunch of other girls, “said Jayden McCoy.

The Green Bay Packers hosted their first girls flag football open, featuring ten teams from across the state. Players participating say the event gives them the opportunity to compete with others from across the state.

“I love flag football because I like waking up early with my friends and hanging out and the competitiveness,” stated Olivia Witkowski.

The green and gold looks to inspire young girls to take the field.

“Our ultimate goal is to have girls’ flag be a part of the W.I.A.A., and be a sanctioned high school sport and, we’re hoping this is kind of that spark that gets the ball rolling and shows how much girls want to play football and how much fun they can have with it as well,” stated Ryan Fencl, Green Bay Packers football outreach manager.

The open allows players to display their skills, while playing a sport they love. Player Sydney Folk says she welcomes other girls to meet her at the coin toss.

“I encourage others to join flag football or a girl’s football league because a wonderful sisterhood the competitiveness and overall is just a fun sport,” said Folk.

The Green Bay Packers plan to host more football events geared toward all genders in the near future.