GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Packers invite fans to write ‘Letters to Lambeau’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks through the stretching part of the Packers NFL football practice Friday Jan. 17, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are inviting fans to take part in ‘Letters to Lambeau’ to show their support for Packers during training camp.

The Packers organization shares that even though their training will not include fans this year, residents can still be a part of the experience by submitting encouraging notes, drawings, and letters to the Packers until the end of the training.

The Packers say starting August 3, fans can send in ‘Letters to Lambeau’ with the chance to win some Packers prizes and as well as be featured on the Packers website and social media pages.

Letters can be uploaded at pckrs.com/letters and sent through email to letterstolambeau@packers.com, or mailed directly to the Packers at Letters to Lambeau, PO Box
13092, Green Bay, WI 54307.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah