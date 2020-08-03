Green Bay Packers invite fans to write ‘Letters to Lambeau’

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks through the stretching part of the Packers NFL football practice Friday Jan. 17, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are inviting fans to take part in ‘Letters to Lambeau’ to show their support for Packers during training camp.

The Packers organization shares that even though their training will not include fans this year, residents can still be a part of the experience by submitting encouraging notes, drawings, and letters to the Packers until the end of the training.

The Packers say starting August 3, fans can send in ‘Letters to Lambeau’ with the chance to win some Packers prizes and as well as be featured on the Packers website and social media pages.

Letters can be uploaded at pckrs.com/letters and sent through email to letterstolambeau@packers.com, or mailed directly to the Packers at Letters to Lambeau, PO Box

13092, Green Bay, WI 54307.

