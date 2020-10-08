Green Bay Packers invite Wisconsin students to participate in community impact project

Lambeau Field is seen before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and Brown County United Way are inviting Wisconsin middle school students to develop service projects that directly impact their school, neighborhood, or community as part of a new program, the Character Playbook Community Impact Project.

According to the organization, student groups can submit their proposals and if selected, the students will have the opportunity to present their group project to select Green Bay Packers, Character Playbook, and Brown County United Way representatives.

Officials say if the representatives approve the students’ proposal, they will receive a grant award of up to $500 to help fund the implementation of the project.

The Green Bay Packers note some projects ideas could include painting and refurbishing a common area, creating welcome kits for refugee or immigrant families, planning a neighborhood beautification project, setting up a community garden and donating produce to a local food bank, or developing online programs where students can visit with younger students or host bingo with senior centers.

The organization adds that all projects and activities should follow the current Wisconsin Department of Health Services and CDC recommendations relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents interested in participating can submit their proposals before October 30, by clicking the link here.

