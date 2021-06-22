Green Bay Packers kick off their 11th annual “First Downs for Trees”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- And the Packers are putting the green in “Green Bay’ with their 11th annual “First Downs for Trees.” program.

On Tuesday, June 22, the program kicked off with planting a Green Mountain Sugar Maple in Titletown’s Public park area. The Packers partnered with Essity and Green Bay Packaging for this year’s program.

This year’s event is planting 411 trees in 16 different Brown County communities. The team donates trees to participating Brown County communities based on the number of first downs scored by our favorite Green and Gold team from the previous season.

This year, the Meacham Nursery and the Leaves Inspired nurseries provided the trees this year. The nurseries provided a diverse combination of trees including elm, maple, lilac, oak, honey locust, and flowering crab trees.

Since 2011, “First Downs for Trees” has planted 5,983 trees. Through planting these trees through the program, the community has received benefits in the form of nearly $29 million through stormwater runoff reduction, CO2 reduction, energy savings, air quality improvement, and property value increase.