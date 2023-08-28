GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Green Bay Packers prepare for the upcoming regular season on the field, the team says it is still looking for employees for gameday and seasonal positions.

According to the Green Bay Packers, it is looking for new part-time and seasonal employees with a walk-in job fair on August 29. The job fair will reportedly run from 4 to 6 p.m.

Officials say that there is a wide variety of positions available. Seasonal Packers gameday roles in guest services and security were mentioned in the release.

The on-site interviews will be done at the job fair and will be held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village. Applicants can reportedly park in Lambeau Field Lot 3, adjacent to Oneida Street.

It is also mentioned that applicants must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions and security positions.

More information on qualifications for the positions as well as those who are unable to attend can be found on the Packers website.