Green Bay Packers looking for gameday employees, to host job fair

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are hosting a walk-in job fair in an attempt to find gameday employees for the 2021 season.

According to officials, gameday employees are sought for the following departments:

Guest services

Security departments

The positions would be for all Packers home games and events. Those who apply must be at least 16 years old for guest services and security positions.

The job fair will be held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on May 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. On-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair.

Those who attend the job fair will be required to wear masks, and the job fair will allow for social distancing.

Some of the qualifications for the positions include:

Strong verbal communication skills

Conversation skills

Trouble-shooting skills

Ability to stay focused on job responsibilities

Ability to stand throughout the entire shift

Available for all home games, Family Night, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed

For those who are unable to attend, but are still interested in the positions can apply online.