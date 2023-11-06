GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Football League (NFL) has made it official: the NFL Draft is coming to Green Bay on April 24, 2025.

The announcement was made by Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and Alex Brooke, the NFL’s Senior Director of Events Business Strategies.

While the details of the 2025 NFL Draft are still being finalized, the main portion of the event is expected to take place at the Lambeau Field and Titletown campus, with a variety of venues to be utilized within close proximity.

With the goal of bringing fans together from all across the United States, the NFL Draft will include several days of festivities throughout Green Bay and will feature the NFL Draft Experience, a massive, free football festival.

The NFL Draft Experience allows fans of all teams to participate and test their football skills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The NFL Draft is considered a major off-season moment as it symbolizes the beginning of an NFL career for 200+ young men. To put it into perspective, the 2023 NFL Draft held in Kansas City welcomed more than 312,000 fans and had more than 54 million viewers over the course of the three-day event.

The first round will begin on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Only one round will be on Thursday. Friday, April 25, will consist of rounds two and three, while Saturday, April 26, will wrap up the end with rounds four through seven.

Businesses and hotels near Lambeau Field are expected to be packed to the brim, something that is good for the Green Bay economy. With several key locations near Lambeau Field, such as Stadium View, The Bar, Anduzzi’s, D2, and Krolls, these local locations look forward to hosting fans from all across the country.

This is the first time the NFL Draft comes to the NFL’s smallest, but arguably one of the most historic, markets.

More details are expected to be released at a later date on the 2025 NFL Draft. Stick with Local 5 News, as we’ll bring you the latest from Titletown.