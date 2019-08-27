Green Bay Packers, officials warn fans of counterfeit tickets ahead of regular season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers will kick-off regular-season games soon and local officials are warning fans to use caution when purchasing game tickets through secondary sources.

The Packers, along with the Green Bay Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP), say secondary sources may sell counterfeit tickets.

The team says they have already received reports of such counterfeit tickets circulating online through unauthorized resellers.

“Although the internet makes it easier for counterfeit tickets to be created and sold, it is also easier for ticket buyers to do research and protect themselves from purchasing counterfeit tickets,” says the Packers.

Free online marketplaces that ask buyers to arrange to pay for tickets in person are often sources of counterfeit tickets, according to officials.

Police say fans are advised to only buy verified tickets from official sources and team partners such as Ticketmaster.

Packers tickets can also be found by clicking here. Tickets can also be purchased via the Packers Mobile App.

Other resale marketplaces that offer verified tickets include StubHub and SeatGeek, according to the Packers.

The team also wants to remind fans that while original paper tickets issued by their ticket office remain valid for entry, the Packers have eliminated PDF/Print at Home tickets in favor of Mobile Tickets.

Fans who purchase tickets on the secondary market via NFL-approved secondary marketplaces, those tickets will be forwarded electronically to be used as Mobile Tickets only.

The DATCP adds other ticket sources should be members of the National Association of Ticket Brokers, as these businesses may offer a money-back guarantee if a problem occurs with purchased tickets.

Ticket buyers are advised to be aware of whether or not secondary ticketing sources or classified ad sites offer guarantees or have return policies in place, and are encouraged to call DATCP’s Consumer Protection hotline at 1-800-422-7128 to check a business for complaints.

The Packers, the Green Bay Police, and DATCP encourage fans to be diligent and do their research before buying tickets from unofficial sources as well as to use a credit to purchase tickets. By using a credit card, charges can be disputed in the event of a problem.

Ticket buyers are also urged to request identification from ticket sellers and should keep in mind that if the ticket pricing seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Fans using unofficial sources are also asked to be wary of significant discounts on the price of the tickets paired with stories about the owner being overseas, in the military or involved in an accident. Red flags also include poor grammar and spelling, or requests for payment by wire transfer, cashier’s check, money order or prepaid debit or gift cards.