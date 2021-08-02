Green Bay Packers “Operation Fan Mail” to honor the military returns for 2021 season

Lambeau Field is seen before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Green Bay Packers, in partnership with WPS Health, are thrilled to announce the 15th annual “Operation Fan Mail.”

At each Packers home game, a military family or veterans will be honored during the pregame festivities.

Operation Fan Mail was started back in 2007 as a way to honor families with members who are on active duty or members who are military veterans. At each home game in the 2021 season, the selected family will be displayed on the video boards at Lambeau Field. They will also receive four complimentary tickets to the game and a $150 dollar Packers Pro Shop gift card, courtesy of WPS Health Solutions.

Mark Murphy, Green Bay Packers President/CEO is thrilled about the return of the event. Murphy explains he loves the opportunity to honor military members and veterans. Saying, “Operation Fan Mail program allows us the opportunity to recognize the bravery, sacrifice, and dedication of those who have served…”

For those interested in nominating someone or your own family to be selected, the process is easy. Candidates need to simply write a 500 word or less essay explaining why their nomination should be selected for the program.

To submit your essays, either submit them digitally at the Packers website, or they can be mailed to “Operation Fan Mail P.O. Box 10628, Green Bay, WI 54307-0628.