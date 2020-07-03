Green Bay Packers prepare season ticket holders for what the season may look like in 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) When the Packers step out on the playing field this season at Lambeau significantly fewer fans and perhaps even no fans – will be in the stands. Kris Schuller says those are the real possibilities the team is telling its season ticket holders to prepare for.

When the Packers play a home game at Lambeau Field, the stands are always packed with over 80,000 cheering fans. But this year, thanks to COVID-19, far fewer fans will be in attendance and possibly, none at all.

“It will be different because this is a Packers town and it will be a big change, kind of depressing really,” said one fan.

“With everything that’s going on I understand. It’s heartbreaking,” another fan said.

In a press release from the team Friday, they say Packers President Mark Murphy has told season ticket holders in a letter “that new policies and safety measures to allow for appropriate social distancing require the stadium’s seating capacity to be significantly reduced. And that there is a possibility that Lambeau Field will be unable to host fans for games this season.”

Because of the reduced capacity, should fans be allowed inside, the team is temporarily eliminating the Green and Gold package designations and the Brown County Ticket Drawing program.

“I guess the Packers have to do what the NFL decides they’re going to do. They’re kind of handcuffed,” said another fan when told of the news.

The adjustment in capacity means season ticket holders aren’t guaranteed of reserving tickets. Instead they will be allowed to either opt in, for a chance to reserve tickets this year or opt out, without losing control of their seats in coming seasons. Payment in 2020 for tickets will be refunded or credited to 2021. It’s a plan Packers fans accept given the ongoing pandemic.

“It will be a shame, but I also understand that they got to do what they got to do,” said one fan.

“Just means we have to be creative and find other ways to be able to see them if the fans are allowed to be there,” added another.

“There is going to be limitations and restrictions and rules, kind of part of the new normal,” said another fan.

The team says they are still finalizing their plan and season ticket holders will be contacted about next steps.