BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 400 trees are being planted throughout northeast Wisconsin as a part of the Green Bay Packers First Down for Trees program.

Co-sponsored by Essity and Green Bay Packagining Inc., the program in its 12th year donated 406 trees to 19 different local communities.

Meacham Nursery and Leaves Inspired provided the trees this year alongside the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Public Service helping administer the First Down for Trees program.

“We have a great planting project going on along our Silver Creek Riverway Trail and we’re planting some trees along there in the next couple of days so this is a great program and we’re excited to be a part of it,” said Forester Matt Manders with the Oneida Nation.

The trees will be making stops in several communities, including:

De Pere

Pulaski

Howard

Ashwaubenon

Green Bay

Wrightstown

Allouez

Hobart

Oneida

Bellevue

