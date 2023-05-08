GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and the American Red Cross partnered up on Monday to host a community blood drive.

Hosted at the Johnsonville Tailgate Center, the blood drive is part of the annual spring give-back event. Those attending signed up via appointment and even got some cool Packers gear.

Officials say that giving blood is important for any community because you never know what is happening in the future.

“It’s really important because we never really know when blood is really going to be needed,” said Jessica Brabant with the American Red Cross. “You can’t predict storms or things that are happening in the community, so we always have to make sure that the blood supply is constant and ready to go.”

The American Red Cross’s goal for Monday’s event was to get 325 units of blood. Those interested in still donating have the opportunity to do so until 7:00 p.m.