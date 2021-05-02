Green Bay Packers release statement surrounding fatal Oneida Casino shooting

Lambeau Field is seen before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have released a statement following the tragic Oneida Casino shooting that left three people dead and one person seriously injured on Saturday evening.

The Green Bay Packers statement read:

“Our thoughts are with all our friends with the Oneida Nation after the senseless and tragic shooting that took place last night. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of those who lost their lives, and we appreciate the actions of law enforcement officials in reacting to the dangerous situation.”

Several Wisconsin senators and officials, including Governor Evers, have released statements regarding the deadly shooting. Gov. Evers’s full statement can be found here.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at around 7:27 p.m. At this time officers from multiple agencies responded to the Duck Creek Restaurant inside the Oneida Casino/Radisson Conference Center for reports of shots being fired.

Officials report that three people died during the incident, including the gunman who was shot by a responding officer. One individual is said to have received life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Their condition remains unknown at this time. The names of the victims, the suspect, and the officers involved are all being withheld at this time.

Authorities say that the suspect is believed to have had ties with the Oneida Casino from an employment status. Brown County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Pawlak said investigators believe the gunman was targeting a specific person he was angry at, but the person wasn’t at the Oneida Casino at the time. The gunman “decided to still shoot some of the victim’s co-workers or friends, it appears,” Pawlak said.

Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and several other law enforcement agencies are currently working together to investigate this incident.

The Oneida Nation and the Department of Criminal Investigation announced on Sunday afternoon that they will be hosting a press conference at 5 p.m. to discuss the incident and further updates on the investigation. Local 5 will be streaming the press conference live on our WFRV Live page starting at 5 p.m., to watch, click here.