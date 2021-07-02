Green Bay Packers search for gameday employees, hosting multiple job fairs in July

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – What’s better than watching the Green Bay Packers play? Helping them on game day!

As the Green Bay Packers and Delaware North continue to prepare for the upcoming season, the organization is seeking new team members to be part of gameday. The organizations will be hosting several walk-in job fairs on July 8 and July 20 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The organization is seeking employees to cover the guest services and security departments during all of the Packers home games and events. The applicants must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions and security positions. Delaware North Sportservice, the food and beverage service provider for the Packers, also confirmed that it is seeking to fill a variety of part-time and gameday positions.

On-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair, which will be held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field. Applicants may park in Lambeau Field Lot 1 on the east side of the stadium, adjacent to Oneida Street.

Applicants attending the job fair are not required to wear masks if they have been fully vaccinated, but those who are unvaccinated are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing while indoors.

If unable to attend, those interested in gameday guest services and gameday security event staff positions also can apply online.