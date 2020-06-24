Green Bay Packers search for gameday employees

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In preparation for their upcoming season, the Green Bay Packers are hosting walk-in job fairs to find gameday employees on June 29 and 30.
The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5
According to the organization, the Packers are searching for gameday employees that are 16 years of age or older for guest services and security department positions.
Gameday hirees are said to be required to assist at all Packers home games and events including Family Night, and any potential playoff games.
Packers, Brewers, Bucks, High School and all the latest in Wisconsin sports from WFRV Local 5
The walk-in job fairs will have on-site interviews and will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.
The event will take place at The Turn in Titletown, to the west of Lambeau Field. Applicants are being asked to park in the Titletown parking lot off Lombardi Avenue or in Lambeau Field parking lots five and six on the west side of the stadium off Ridge Road.
The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5
To ensure safety for all staff and applicants, the organization is asking all residents attending the walk-in job fair to wear masks.
Residents who are unable to attend the walk-in job fairs and want to apply can also apply online.