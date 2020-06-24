Green Bay Packers search for gameday employees

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 08: Montravius Adams #90 and Ka’dar Hollman #29 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after Hollman made an interception in the first quarter against the Houston Texans during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In preparation for their upcoming season, the Green Bay Packers are hosting walk-in job fairs to find gameday employees on June 29 and 30.

According to the organization, the Packers are searching for gameday employees that are 16 years of age or older for guest services and security department positions.

Gameday hirees are said to be required to assist at all Packers home games and events including Family Night, and any potential playoff games.

The walk-in job fairs will have on-site interviews and will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

The event will take place at The Turn in Titletown, to the west of Lambeau Field. Applicants are being asked to park in the Titletown parking lot off Lombardi Avenue or in Lambeau Field parking lots five and six on the west side of the stadium off Ridge Road.

To ensure safety for all staff and applicants, the organization is asking all residents attending the walk-in job fair to wear masks.

Residents who are unable to attend the walk-in job fairs and want to apply can also apply online.

