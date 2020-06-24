GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Packers search for gameday employees

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 08: Montravius Adams #90 and Ka’dar Hollman #29 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after Hollman made an interception in the first quarter against the Houston Texans during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In preparation for their upcoming season, the Green Bay Packers are hosting walk-in job fairs to find gameday employees on June 29 and 30.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

According to the organization, the Packers are searching for gameday employees that are 16 years of age or older for guest services and security department positions.

Gameday hirees are said to be required to assist at all Packers home games and events including Family Night, and any potential playoff games.

Packers, Brewers, Bucks, High School and all the latest in Wisconsin sports from WFRV Local 5

The walk-in job fairs will have on-site interviews and will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

The event will take place at The Turn in Titletown, to the west of Lambeau Field. Applicants are being asked to park in the Titletown parking lot off Lombardi Avenue or in Lambeau Field parking lots five and six on the west side of the stadium off Ridge Road.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

To ensure safety for all staff and applicants, the organization is asking all residents attending the walk-in job fair to wear masks.

Residents who are unable to attend the walk-in job fairs and want to apply can also apply online.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"