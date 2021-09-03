Green Bay Packers team up with NFL, donate protective helmet covers to local high school teams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are teaming up with the NFL and giving local high school students the chance to continue fearlessly playing the sport that they love.

On Friday, the Packers Give Back announced, in partnership with the NFL, they have donated more than 400 protective practice helmet covers to 18 high school teams in Wisconsin, including 14 public schools in Milwaukee and four in Green Bay.

Packers officials say each of the teams will receive 24 new helmet covers, also known as Guardian Caps, to be used during practices and drills. The Guardian Caps reportedly help prevent wear and tear on helmets and also assist in dampening soundwaves, vibrations, and blows.

The organization says their intention in donating these helmet covers was to increase player safety by reducing the impact during practice.