Green Bay Packers thank 300 Wisconsin veterans with special gift

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers showcased their appreciation to our veterans during a special veteran holiday drive-through event at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

During the event, Packers handed out duffel bags filled with gifts including an eight-pound uncooked ham, a Salute to Service knit hat, Packers Challenge Coin, and a Collectors Series Football to around 300 Wisconsin veterans.

Adding to the excitement, in attendance during the event was Packers alumnus and Hall of Famer, Frank Winters, who shared with Local 5 how honored he was to be able to serve those who had served for us.

“I’m giving out my time, giving back to these people who served for us,” said Winters.