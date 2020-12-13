GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Packers thank 300 Wisconsin veterans with special gift

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers showcased their appreciation to our veterans during a special veteran holiday drive-through event at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

During the event, Packers handed out duffel bags filled with gifts including an eight-pound uncooked ham, a Salute to Service knit hat, Packers Challenge Coin, and a Collectors Series Football to around 300 Wisconsin veterans.

Adding to the excitement, in attendance during the event was Packers alumnus and Hall of Famer, Frank Winters, who shared with Local 5 how honored he was to be able to serve those who had served for us.

“I’m giving out my time, giving back to these people who served for us,” said Winters.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Hoops 12/11

Notre Dame girls cruise past West De Pere, Little Chute boys edge Denmark

Brewers to keep Timber Rattlers as an affiliate

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Davante Adams legend grows

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Down goes the Eagles

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Pick Em