Green Bay Packers to host Spooktacular, Oct. 5

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers will again host Spooktacular, free to the public, on October 5.

Spooktacular, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will take place in the Lambeau Field Atrium. Attendees are asked to enter through the Miller Lite Gate, Oneida Nation Gate, or the American Family Insurance Gate on the east side of the Atrium.

The event will feature interactive entertainment including comedy, magic variety acts, and balloon animals.

Children will also have the chance to have their faces painted, play fall-themed games, go through a hay bale maze, decorate cookies, and put their artistic skills to work at Halloween-themed craft stations.

The Center for Childhood Safety will be in attendance with information on safe trick or treating and Halloween scenes will be abundant for photo opportunities.

Here is the entertainment schedule for Spooktacular: