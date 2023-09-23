GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers made enhancements for their “Alumni Suite”.

The organization increased their alumni suite by 8oo square feet (community outreach director Cathy Dworak says the increase of space will allow more Packer alums to enjoy the game.



“A lot of our alumni who have been wanting to come into town we ran out of space, we could hold 50 alumni now we are up to 100 alumni that can come with a guest and enjoy the space,” said Dworak.



Dworak says the Packers anticipate showing alumni how suite life can be.



“This will be the first time that our alumni are going to see this this weekend which is exciting and many of them do not even know that we are going to do it, we are looking forward to bringing them into town and having them come to the new space,” stated Dworak.



The Packers will host the New Orleans Saints in their home opener for the 2023-2024 NFL season.